Eleven Arab Teams Gear Up For UAE SWAT Challenge 2025
1/11/2025 11:45:34 AM
This year's competition will see the participation of:
Saudi Arabia : 2 teams
Iraq : 2 teams
Oman : 2 teams
Jordan : 2 teams
Bahrain : 2 teams
Kuwait : 1 team
Ready for the Challenge
The Arab teams have been preparing intensively, focusing on physical fitness, tactical readiness, and team cohesion. Rigorous training and selection processes have ensured that only the most capable members will represent their nations in this demanding competition.
Growing Arab Presence
Compared to previous editions, the sixth challenge underscores the growing Arab presence and determination to excel. Last year, the event welcomed teams from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, Iraq, and Morocco, with notable performances across various challenges.
The upcoming edition promises fierce competition and exceptional displays of skill as these Arab teams join international counterparts in vying for top honours.
