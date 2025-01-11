Four Israeli Soldiers Killed In Blast In N. Gaza Palestinian Death Toll: 46,006

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Jan 12 (NNN-MA'AN) – Four Israeli were killed yesterday, in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

Israel's state-owned Kan TV News reported that, three fighters of the Nahal Brigade and a military driver were killed by an explosive device, while riding in a military vehicle in the city of Beit Hanoun.

According to the Zionist army, an officer and a soldier from the brigade were also seriously in the incident.

Kan added that, the incident occurred while it was raining and visibility was relatively limited, adding that, the IDF is investigating whether militants fired at the fighters simultaneously.

The channel mentioned that, IDF forces have been operating in the Beit Hanoun area for about two weeks, and estimates are that activities, mainly to locate militants and underground tunnels, will be completed within weeks.

Meanwhile, the Zionist Israeli soldiers have killed at least 46,006 Palestinians and wounded 109,378 since Oct 7, 2023, the territory's Health Ministry says.– NNN-MA'AN

