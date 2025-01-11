Pushpa 2 Box Office Worldwide Collection Day 38: Allu Arjun's Movie Sees Fresh Interest From Audience, Earns THIS Much
Date
1/11/2025 8:11:18 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 box office Worldwide Collection Day 38: Allu Arjun's movie managed to revive its earnings on sixth weekend after its release, and earned an estimated ₹2 crore (India Net) on Saturday, January 11. The movie's worldwide collection stands at ₹1719.7 crore, according to Sacnilk.
(More to come)
MENAFN11012025007365015876ID1109079983
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.