Pushpa 2 Box Office Worldwide Collection Day 38: Allu Arjun's Movie Sees Fresh Interest From Audience, Earns THIS Much

1/11/2025 8:11:18 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 box office Worldwide Collection Day 38: Allu Arjun's movie managed to revive its earnings on sixth weekend after its release, and earned an estimated ₹2 crore (India Net) on Saturday, January 11. The movie's worldwide collection stands at ₹1719.7 crore, according to Sacnilk.

(More to come)

Live Mint

