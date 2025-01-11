Ukraine Sending Over 1.9M T Of Agricultural Products To African Countries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative, Ukraine will ship more than 1.9 million tonnes of sunflower oil and flour to African countries this winter.

Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitalii Koval announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“As part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative, Ukraine has already sent sunflower oil to Mozambique. Almost 416 tonnes is scheduled to arrive in early February. Additionally, 73.4 tonnes of oil and 970.5 tonnes of flour will arrive in Djibouti by the end of January. We will also soon ship 453 tonnes of sunflower oil to Tanzania,” he posted.

Syria interested in flour, oil, sugar and meat supplies from Ukraine – Koval

Koval noted that during a meeting with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, they discussed the continuation of assistance to Syria as part of the presidential humanitarian initiative.

In addition, they identified steps for future deliveries, discussed the expansion of agricultural products and the consistency of assistance to Syria.