Khalilzad: Islamabad Meet Propaganda Against IEA

KABUL (Pajhwok): Former US special representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has slammed the meeting on girls' education in Pakistan a propaganda move as part of ongoing conflict with the caretaker in Kabul.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is holding the -- Girls' Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities -- today and tomorrow in Islamabad.

On Friday, Pakistan's Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan had also been invited to the meeting.

However, Khalilzad wrote on his X handle:“Pakistan is organising an Islamic conference on women's education targeting #Afghanistan to embarrass the IEA leader who has imposed severe limitations on women's education.

He clarified:“Obviously, this is not out of any sincere concern for Afghan women, but rather is a propaganda move as part of ongoing conflict with the IEA. But sometimes, even your enemy can end up doing you a favour.”

The US diplomat criticised the suspension of girls' education in Afghanistan, saying it was up to Afghans to resolve this issue.

Soon after returning to power in 2021, IEA banned girls above the sixth grade from going to schools and then extended the ban to university education.

Both domestic and international parties have urged the Islamic Emirate to lift the restrictions on girls' education.

IEA has repeatedly said the ban is temporary and girls will be allowed to study once a suitable environment is created.

