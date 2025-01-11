J&K Has Adopted Whole Of Govt Approach To Deal With Drug Trafficking: L-G

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Jan 12 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha participated virtually from Jammu in a regional on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Delhi chaired by Home Amit Shah, an official statement said on Saturday.

The L-G emphasised the Union Territory's commitment to neutralise the narco-terror nexus and combat the drug menace.

While addressing the conference, the Lt Governor said that concerted efforts were made in the year 2024 to target the illicit proceeds of narcotics trafficking and 188 properties of traffickers have been identified for attachment under Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA).

Over 250 repeat offenders were detained under PIT-NDPS Act.

The Lt Governor said in 2024 significant improvements were recorded over previous years and 210 convictions were secured, which is the highest ever.

In 2024, around 1,514 cases under the NDPS Act were registered and 2,260 arrests were made.

He said the government is determined to completely dismantle the entire drug syndicate which is posing a serious and direct threat to the nation's sovereignty and security.

Five special NDPS Courts have been established for speedy trial of cases.

“Financial investigations are now being carried out in all cases to work out forward and backward linkages so that the entire network is neutralised in every NDPS case,” the Lt Governor said.

He said, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the Union Territory has adopted a whole of government approach to deal with drug trafficking and drug abuse.

The Lt Governor said that Inter-departmental coordination on various aspects and challenges is ensured and regular NCORD meetings have been held in the last two years.

The Lt Governor said that the forensic labs have been strengthened and modern equipment as well as manpower has been ensured.

This has resulted in effective functioning of labs and strengthening of the entire legal justice framework through filing early charge-sheet and effective trial of cases.