Security Enhanced For Trinamool Leaders In Wake Of Murder Of Party Councillor

Kolkata, Jan 12 (IANS) Security arrangements for a number of Trinamool leaders in two districts of West Bengal have been enhanced in the wake of the brutal murder of a party councillor, Dulal Sarkar a.k.a. Babla, in Malda district on January 2.

The two districts where the security arrangements for the local ruling party leaders have been mainly enhanced include Malda and East Burdwan districts.

Sources from the state administration said that the security for the local ruling party leaders has been enhanced mainly in those pockets of these two districts where there are more reports of clashes between two factions of the Trinamool Congress rather than factions between two rival political parties.

As part of the enhanced security arrangements, armed police personnel will be deployed at their residences on a 24x7 basis.

The armed police personnel will also be escorting these ruling party leaders while they will be on the move.

Sources in the state administration said that in the coming days, security arrangements will be enhanced for some local leaders in some other districts of the state.

In fact, the security aspect of the local Trinamool Congress leaders came under focus as hours after the information about the murder of Sarkar surfaced.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held the Malda district police responsible for the mishap and questioned why the security arrangement that Sarkar was entitled to earlier was withdrawn later by the district police.

Sources claimed that the internal rivalry in the Trinamool Congress was the reason behind the murder of Sarkar.

It became evident after the police arrested Trinamool Congress' Malda town president and the chief of the party's Hindi cell in the entire district, Narendra Nath Tiwari, and identified him as the 'main brain' behind the murder.

The chairman of the Malda Municipality, Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, thereafter made it more evident as he claimed that Tiwari was determined to finish Sarkar for quite some time.