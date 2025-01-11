Lured With Job Offer, Kanpur Woman Gangraped By Auto-Driver, His Friend

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Uttar Pradesh on 11 January arrested an auto-rickshaw driver and his friend for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in Kanpur, reported English Jagran, adding the incident occurred on Friday in the Maharajpur police station area.

Sharing the details, the police said, as quoted by the news website, that the victim hails from the Unnao district and was lured to Chakeri by the driver under the guise of offering her a job.

The police added the accused has been identified as 21-year-old Deepak Kushwaha who contacted his friend, Suraj Kushwaha and the pair took the woman for a ride around the area.

When they drove her to a nearby forest, the accused allegedly assaulted the woman . After escaping, the woman returned home, where she shared her ordeal to the family.

She then filed a complaint on Thursday the Maharajpur police and the both the accused were arrested. Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Pandey stated that the accused have reportedly confessed to the crime and were set to be presented in court on Saturday.

Similar incident:

Earlier this week, reports arrived from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr , where her husband had allegedly 'allowed' two of his friends to rape his wife for money. At the same time, he watched the recordings of the act, sitting in Saudi Arabia.

In a complaint to the local police station, the woman from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr stated that her husband's friends raped her for the past three years, News18 reported.

In another incident, Kanpur Police have initiated a probe following a video that went viral where a man riding a moving bike with a woman seated on the fuel tank appeared. In the video, the woman was facing the man as he drove the bike near the Ganga Barrage area.

The man has been identified as a resident of the Awas Vikas area and had violated traffic norms for atleast 10 times in the past.