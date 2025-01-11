Los Angeles Wildfires: 11 Dead, 13 Missing 22 Arrested For Looting And Curfew Violations

(MENAFN- Live Mint)

As devastating wildfires continue to ravage Southern California, the situation has escalated with significant casualties, widespread evacuations, and criminal activities amidst the crisis. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the death toll has risen to 11, with 13 individuals still missing, as multiple fires continue to burn across the region.

Arrests for looting and curfew violations

In addition to the loss of life, authorities have made 22 related to looting, curfew violations, and trespassing. The LA County Sheriff reported these arrests in connection to the ongoing fires , which have prompted both local law enforcement and firefighters to work around the clock. Looting has been reported in areas severely impacted by the fires, prompting increased police presence to safeguard affected communities.

Los Angeles wildfires: Expanding blazes force new evacuations

The devastating wildfires sweeping through Southern California have worsened, destroying thousands of homes. The largest blaze, known as the Palisades fire, expanded on Saturday (January 11), threatening previously untouched neighborhoods and prompting new evacuation orders, including in affluent areas near the Getty Center art museum.

Rising death toll and widespread destruction

The Los Angeles County medical examiner's office confirmed an additional fatality on Friday, bringing the official death toll to 11. More than 37,000 acres have burned, destroying around 12,000 buildings, according to California's fire agency.

President Joe Biden described the devastation as resembling a "war scene" and criticized the spread of misinformation about the fires. California Governor Gavin Newsom has called for a state investigation to determine the cause of fire hydrants running dry , which hampered efforts to protect homes from destructive wildfires . Newsom also invited President-elect Donald Trump to visit Los Angeles and witness the destruction firsthand. "We must not politicize human tragedy," Newsom stated.