Marco Box Office Collection Day 23: Unni Mukundan Starrer Continues Stellar Run Check Film's Total Collection

Recently released action thriller Marco continued its remarkable run on Saturday - earned an estimated ₹58 crore (net) till January 11. The Malayalam language stars Unni Mukundan in the lead with Siddique, Jagadish, Sudev Nair, and Anson Paul playing key roles.

The thriller was written and directed by Haeef Adeni and stars Unni Mukundan in the lead role. It was produced by Shareef Muhammed under the banner of Cubes Entertainments released worldwide on December 20. Marco has since emerged as the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam film of all time.

Early estimates shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, suggested that the film earned ₹0.60 crore on Day 23. This brings its overall domestic box office earnings across languages to Rs. 58.05 crore.

The film garnered ₹4.3 core on the day of release and concluded its opening weekend with total earnings of ₹14.15 crore. Marco earned ₹27.6 crores during its first week in theatres, followed by earnings of ₹16.3 crore during week two and ₹13.15 crore during week three. Gross domestic collection over the first 22 days stood at ₹67.00 crore.

A language-wise breakdown of the first 22 days indicates that the film has earned a total of ₹40.7 crore in Malayalam and ₹11.03 crore in Hindi. It has also garnered ₹4.42 crore through Telugu screenings while the Tamil version secured 1.3 crore till day 22.



According to reports, the film has also earned ₹31.75 crore at the overseas box office in the first 22 days. This adds up to a global collection of ₹98.75 crore during the same time period.