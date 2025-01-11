Global Industrie: A Discussion About France's Largest Industrial Event

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Global Industrie: Kicking off the final countdown to France's largest industrial event

January 11, 2025 by David Edwards

Global Industrie is France's leading event and a significant global industrial trade show. It brings together all sectors with 2,500 French and international exhibitors.

To launch this year's countdown to the event, Sébastien Gillet, GL Events exhibitions industrie division director, and Julie Voyer, Global Industrie director, presented an audience with the main features of this 7th edition, which will take place from March 11 to 14, 2025, at Eurexpo Lyon (France).

After their presentation, they hosted a question-and-answer session for the audience comprising of members of the media and industrial company representatives.

Question: Global Industrie will be held in Lyon in 2025. What is Global Industrie?

Sébastien Gillet : Global Industrie is the major industry event in France. It brings together all the players in the sector – companies, associations, trade federations, local authorities, political decision-makers, and those involved in employment, training and education.

It's a business event where you can discover the latest industrial innovations and solutions, with nearly 3,000 machines in operation. But the show goes far beyond this: it provides a forum for those who make industry happen to share their daily lives, vision, and expectations.

Historically, the show has been held in even-numbered years in Paris and odd-numbered years in Lyon.

This alternation is essential, as it enables us to reach two major industrial basins with very different visitor profiles – only 4 percent in common – which multiplies the opportunities for meetings and partnerships. And let's not forget that Lyon is at the heart of France's leading industrial region.

You've chosen a common theme for 2025. Why did you make this choice?

Julie Voyer : We felt it was critical to put people back at the heart of creation and industrial processes. Behind every machine and innovation are men and women whose creativity and know-how transform the industry and enable it to evolve.

This common thread will be at the heart of the event, from the industrialists present to the speakers to the innovations that will be highlighted.

This theme will also drive the Golden Tech competition, which celebrates France's best industrialists with a continuous show over four days.

We expect around a hundred professionals to compete in 15 different trades, creating works that evoke human genius and highlighting the excellence and know-how that shape our industry.

What will be the highlights and new features of this 7th edition?

SG : Global Industrie has become both a showcase and a voice for industry over the years. We want to offer an event combining innovation and improvement tools for manufacturing companies and reflections on key themes of automation, digitalization, energy, environment, services, and processes.

We aim to bring concrete solutions and added value to these pressing issues.

This edition will hear this voice on La Grande Scène, a new feature in Lyon. It will host influential industry figures and inspiring discussions, complemented by round tables and pitches on a variety of subjects.

We are also launching several new spaces. The first will be dedicated to“5G, AI, and cybersecurity”, three technologies that are closely linked and essential levers for successfully transforming businesses digitally.

To complement this, for the first time, we will host a Summit devoted entirely to 5G to highlight feedback from international projects, find out about available funding opportunities, and discover concrete applications and innovations from exhibiting companies.

A second village will be dedicated to“handling, storage, logistics and lifting” and will feature a show focusing on supply chain optimization. Finally, the last town will focus on safety and well-being in the workplace.

Another highlight of Global Industrie will once again be the International Metrology Congress. This event brings together international measurement experts and professionals for over 200 conferences and an exhibition area. Over 600 participants from 45 countries are expected to attend.

At the same time, we're working on creating a space showcasing Made in France expertise and the Origine France Garantie label.

This showcase and exhibition space will highlight the crucial role played by industry in our daily lives and the importance of consuming locally to support local businesses.

Global Industrie has always been very committed to training and employment. What are you proposing for 2025?

JV : The attractiveness of our professions is a key factor in attracting new talent and supporting the ongoing reindustrialization of France and Europe. With this in mind, we have designed the GI Avenir space.

It will bring together several schemes to raise awareness among young people and jobseekers – over 8,000 are expected – and introduce them to industry.

Young people from secondary schools, engineering, and business schools will be able to take part in demonstrations on robotics, digitalization, welding, and quality control.

Tailored guided tours will give them a better understanding of industrial professions. They will also have the opportunity to meet young people of their generation and to exchange views with inspiring ambassadors such as WorldSkills participants, members of La Facto, a collective committed to the industrial renaissance in France, or Golden Tech candidates.

On the employment front, job dating events will enable participants to meet industrialists and their HR departments. They will also benefit from advice on training and career paths during coaching sessions led by Arts & Métiers alumni.

This entire ecosystem has one objective: to“rekindle the desire for industry” and show young people the wealth of this sector, its sectors, technologies, and job opportunities.

Any last words?

SG : Global Industrie is much more than just a trade show. It's a genuine window into today's industry and its evolution in the face of ecological, energy, and economic challenges.

With 2,500 exhibitors from 84 countries divided into 14 universes, this event embodies industrial excellence and unites all sectors. Lyon 2025 promises to be an unmissable opportunity to understand, anticipate, and contribute to tomorrow's industry.

Main image: Sébastien Gillet and Julie Voyer at the Global Industrie 2025 kick-off presentation and Q&A. @Loran Dherines