Los Angeles Wildfires Disaster: California Governor Newsom Calls For Probe, Invites Trump To Witness Fire Devastation

(MENAFN- Live Mint) California Governor Gavin Newsom has called for a state investigation to determine the cause of fire hydrants running dry, which hampered efforts to protect homes from destructive wildfires.

Letter to LA Water agencies seeking answers

In a letter to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and the Los Angeles County Public Works Department, Newsom stated, "While water supplies from local fire hydrants are not designed to extinguish wildfires over large areas, losing supplies from fire hydrants likely impaired the effort to protect some homes and evacuation corridors. We need answers to how that happened."

The strain of Hurricane-force winds and dry conditions

The fires, which broke out on January 7, quickly escalated, fueled by dry conditions and hurricane-force winds. Newsom highlighted the immense strain placed on public infrastructure, stating, "From the moment firestorms erupted in Los Angeles County, it was clear our public infrastructure would be put under tremendous strain. The horrific hurricane-force winds and dry conditions have produced an unprecedented urban-wildlands disaster that has pushed all of our resources to the limits."

Newsom reaches out to President-elect Trump for support

Meanwhile, Newsom 's letter to President-elect Donald Trump , on January 10, urged the federal government to continue providing support for the ongoing disaster response efforts. Reflecting on past wildfire tragedies , Newsom recalled a 2018 visit to the Camp Fire site in Paradise, the deadliest wildfire in California's history . "It was just six years ago that we toured the devastation of the Camp Fire in the town of Paradise, the deadliest wildfire in California's history. That day, you also visited the Woolsey Fire near Malibu, which took the lives of three residents and displaced tens of thousands. Communities, traditions, places -vwiped out in a matter of hours," Newsom wrote, urging the President to witness the current destruction in California.