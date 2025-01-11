Greek Cypriots protest Israeli leader Herzog’s visit amid Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) A group of Greek Cypriots staged a protest on Thursday against the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, according to local media reports.



The demonstrators gathered outside the presidential palace in Lefkosa, the capital of the Greek Cyprus administration, where Herzog was set to meet with President Nikos Christodoulides. The waved Palestinian flags and held banners condemning both Israel and the Greek Cypriot administration. The daily Phileleftoris reported that the banners declared Herzog "unwelcome" in Greek Cyprus and chanted slogans such as "Stop the genocide," "Long live the friendship of the peoples," and "No to imperialist wars."



One of the protesters, Melanie Stelios, addressed the crowd, stating that Herzog was not welcome. “Christodoulides and his government will be judged as collaborators with the fascist, genocidal state of Israel and for standing on the wrong side of history,” she said, according to the report.



The protest comes amid the ongoing Israeli military actions in Gaza, which have claimed over 46,000 lives, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023. This continues despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

