Maha Kumbh 2025: Key Dates, Significance, Tent Booking Details - All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maha Kumbh 2025: The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is set to begin on January 13 and will conclude on February 26 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The Hindu festival is this year set to offer devotees a blend of spirituality, art, and culture. We take a look at the key dates, significance, performances, and more.

This significant Hindu festival begins with the Paush Purnima Snan on January 13 and concludes with Maha Shivratri on February 26. Held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh it takes place at the sacred Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers converge.

| Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Know Shahi snan date, time, significance of holy baths Significant of Maha Kumbh 2025

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, with over 45 crore devotees expected to attend the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The Mahakumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).



Maha Kumbh 2025 begin from January 13, 2025 on Paush Purnima.

The Maha Kumbh will end on February 26, 2025 on Maha Shivratri. The key Bathing Dates Are:

| Mahakumbh Mela 2025: IMD launches webpage for weather updates every 15 mins Key Dates: Start Date, End Date, Bathing Dates

January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (First Shahi Snan)

January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan)

February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan)

February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima



Check official websites to book your tent . You can visit the IRCTC website at or the official Kumbh Mela site at gov for availability, types of accommodations, and prices.

For tents you can choose from those costing ₹1,500 per night to luxury options priced at ₹35,000 per night as per your budget and needs.

Payment can be made online via UPI and credit or debit card, and you will receive confirmation of your reservation once the process is completed via email and/or SMS. Keep the confirmation details on hand, while checking-in.

| Maha kumbh 2025: Steve Jobs' wife 'Kamala' to visit her guru in Prayagraj How To Book Tent for Mahakumbh 2025