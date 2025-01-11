Getting Back Rights Is A Challenge For CM Omar: NC Leader Shamima Firdous

Speaking to reporters, she called for urgent action to address the pressing issues faced by the people, particularly the youth of the region.

“We have been deprived of our rights, and getting them back is a significant challenge for us and the Chief Minister,” she said, according to news agency KINS.“The youth of Kashmir deserve justice, opportunities, and dignity.”

She highlighted the long-standing grievances of the people, pointing to issues such as poor infrastructure and the lack of basic amenities.“For the past 10-12 years, our people have faced countless problems - from broken drains and streets to the lack of essential facilities,” she said.

She also stressed the urgent need for a stadium in the Habba Kadal constituency, noting that the youth have repeatedly requested such a facility.

“There is land available, and we are committed to ensuring that a stadium is built here. We have already initiated the process and expect to succeed in delivering on this promise,” she assured.

On the issue of unemployment, she expressed deep concern over the struggles of highly educated youth who remain jobless.

“It's heartbreaking to see M.Tech, B.Tech, and Ph.D. scholars coming to me, saying they are unemployed. Recently, a Ph.D. holder told me he was working as a driver. This is the harsh reality of Kashmir,” she lamented.

She criticized the preference for workers from other states over local talent.“For the past 14 years, our youth have been sidelined, while people from Bihar, Jharkhand, and other states are given jobs. Our own people deserve to be prioritized,” she asserted.

Calling on the Chief Minister to take immediate steps, she urged for a focused effort to address the challenges faced by the region.“The Chief Minister must work tirelessly to ensure justice and opportunities for the youth and address the helplessness of our people,” she said.

She assured the public that the National Conference remains committed to meeting their expectations and resolving their grievances.“Inshallah, we will work for the happiness and welfare of our people,” she concluded.

