Minimum Temperatures Rise Across Kashmir Due To Cloud Cover
Date
1/11/2025 5:03:39 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Minimum temperatures rose across Kashmir due to cloud cover but remained below the freezing point, officials said on Saturday. The relief, however, is likely to be short-lived as fresh snowfall is expected in the higher reaches during the day.
The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 3.6 degrees Celsius on Friday night, up from the previous night's minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.
ADVERTISEMENT
North Kashmir's tourist resort of Gulmarg, known for skiing, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.5 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night's minus 8.1 degrees Celsius, it said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, up from minus 10 degrees Celsius the night before.
Pahalgam was the coldest place in the valley.
Read Also
Kashmir Continues To Reel Under Cold Conditions, Light Snowfall Expected Over Weekend
-31°C On Zojila- Intense Cold Wave Grips Kashmir, Ladakh
The minimum temperature was minus 6.5 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, minus 4.8 degrees Celsius in Konibal in Pampore town, minus 4.4 degrees Celsius in Kupwara and minus 4.7 degrees Celsius in Kokernag.
After days of bright sunshine, overcast conditions prevailed in the valley on Saturday morning.
The weather office has said there is a possibility of light rain or snow at isolated places, especially in the higher reaches, during the day.
The weather in the valley will be mostly cloudy but dry from January 12 to 18 with a possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches on January 15 and 16, it said.
Kashmir is currently in the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' - the harshest period of winter. During the 40 days of 'Chillai-Kalan', which began on December 21, the chances of snowfall are the highest and the temperature drops considerably.
'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 30, followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold), and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN11012025000215011059ID1109078928
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.