INDIA Bloc Is A Dilapidated House Now, Should Be Renovated

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)









By Dr. Gyan Pathak

Delhi has clearly shown that the opposition INDIA bloc has now become a dilapidated house in which the walls and pillars are falling apart. Saying two of its allies – Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has broken away, will be an understatement, since the Congress is not only trying hard to pull down AAP from power, but also Delhi Congress leader Ajay Maken made such sharp attacks on AAP and its Supremo Arvind Kejriwal that AAP leaders threatened to push for removal of Congress from INDIA bloc, if the Congress does not act against its Delhi leader. Thereafter, several allies of INDIA bloc supported AAP in Delhi election, and Congress has been isolated in the opposition camp.

Ajay Maken is treasurer of the All India Congress Committee, and also a powerful leader in Delhi and at the national level. After the release of a 12-point“white paper” on December 25 targeting AAP and the BJP for mismanagement of pollution, civic facilities and law and order in Delhi, he called AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal an“anti-national” and“Farziwal”. No sensible leader in the INDIA bloc, not even leaders within the Congress including Rahul Gandhi, supported this line of attack on AAP and Kejriwal.

AAP had first taken over the rein of Delhi in December 2023, as successor of Sheila Dikshit of Congress who had been ruling the state since 1998. Kejriwal became chief minister with the support of the Congress, since AAP could win only 28 seats at that time and Congress had won only 8 in the 70-member assembly. Since then, Congress could not win any seat in 2015, and 2020 Vidhan Sabha election. In a bid to regain its lost ground, the Congress seems to have under temptation, and planning for all out attack on AAP, against the Coalition Dharma, and against the ground realities.

No doubt, AAP is undergoing several layers of political troubles this time, which included the anti-incumbency of over a decade, and much weakened organizational strength of AAP, but it is utter miscalculation of the Congress that they could derive extraordinary benefit by attacking its own ally in INDIA bloc.

See alsoBelagavi Extended CWC Meet Signals New Wave Of Congress Politics

For Congress, it would have been better to understand the importance of INDIA bloc beyond the elections, seats, and power. The country is undergoing a delicate phase of political shift from by and large socialist, secular, democratic and federal politics to a highly centralized far-right Hindutva politics. It is in this respect INDIA bloc needs not only to be saved but also revamped into action in the right direction.

Elections and seats are less relevant for the Congress than pushing the overall political environment of the country on the line of the preamble of the Constitution of India at this juncture, since it has not much stakes in the two state elections in 2025 – in Delhi and Bihar. In both the states, INDIA bloc's regional allies AAP and RJD are stronger. Congress will be contesting on its own with BJP in Assam in 2026, while in Kerala it will be contesting with the left parties. In Puducherry and Tamil Nadu Congress is junior ally of the stronger regional party, while in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee led TMC is predominant and the Congress marginalized with no seat in the assembly.

The election scenario in these states should not be allowed to derail the Congress from the right political track for the larger interest of the nation. The party must see beyond the state election in the next two years in the country. Party must not ignore INDIA bloc and the Coalition Dharma now, otherwise it would need the regional political parties' much needed support in 2027, when the important states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, Gujarat, and Goa would go to poll.