PM Meets Trump Envoy For Gaza Ceasefire Talks

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met today with US President-elect Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, who is currently visiting the country. Talks during the meeting focused on the latest developments in the region, especially the efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

