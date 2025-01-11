Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun Gets Relief From Hyderabad Court, Exempted From Appearing Before Police Every Sunday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Allu Arjun gets relief from Telangana court, now exempted from appearing before every Sunday.

A woman was killed and her child was left in a critical condition earlier this month after a stampede broke out at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The incident took place during a screening for Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4. A massive crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the at the venue and chaos ensued when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car.

Police allege that his actions contributed to the mayhem - resulting in the death of Revathi while her son sustained serious injuries. Officials also claimed that his team had failed to take necessary actions to defuse the situation despite being informed about the large crowd and potential danger.

The actor was arrested on December 13 and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by the Nampally court. He was released from jail the next day after securing interim bail from the Telangana High Court on a bond of ₹50,000. The Telangana Police had registered a case against the actor and his security team as well as the theatre management following a complaint by the family of the victim.