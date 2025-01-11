Actor Tiku Talsania Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted To Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai News: Veteran Tiku Talsania, known for his comic roles in popular comedy films, suffered a heart attack on Friday, January 10. The seventy year old actor has been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, News18 reports. Tiku Talsania had played the role of the Devdas's caretaker Dharamdas, in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed, Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai starrer cinematic adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel.

According to a Tellychakkar news report, Tiku Talsania's condition is critical.

(Mint could not independently verify this update)

Tiku Talsania was reportedly feeling unwell after watching a film and was immediately admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital .

The Tellychakkar report also adds that Tiku Talsania“started vomiting and a wheelchair was quickly arranged to rush him to the hospital”.

Tiku Talsania is known for classic comedy roles in popular Bollywood movies including Andaz Apna Apna, Ishq, Jodi No. 1 and Partner among others.

Tiku Talsania is married to Deepti Talsania, with whom he has two children, a son, music composer Rohaan Talsania and a daughter, actress Shikha Talsania , who has acted in films like Veere Di Wedding, Coolie No. 1 and I Hate Luv Storys.

He was last seen in the 2023 Gujarati series, What The Fafda. In the same year, Talsania ruled headlines after he labelled himself as“slightly Jobless" in an interview, the News18 report adds.

Heart Attack Symptoms

Following are the symptoms of heart attack as detailed by UK's National Health Service

Chest pain – a feeling of pressure, heaviness, tightness or squeezing across your chestPain in other parts of the body – it can feel as if the pain is spreading from your chest to your arms (usually the left arm, but it can affect both arms), jaw, neck, back and tummyFeeling lightheaded or dizzySweatingShortness of breathFeeling sick (nausea) or being sick (vomiting)An overwhelming feeling of anxiety (similar to a panic attack)Coughing or wheezing

The NHS also cautions that the chest pain is often severe, but some people may only experience minor pain, similar to indigestion.