J & K Police SI Aspirants Demand One Time 4-Year Age Relaxation

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Job aspirants seeking recruitment in the Jammu and Kashmir Department as Sub-Inspectors have intensified their demand for a one-time age relaxation of four years.

The aspirants said that prolonged delays in recruitment processes have pushed many of them beyond the upper age limit, leaving them ineligible to apply for the posts.“We have been protesting for months, but our voices are being ignored,” said one of the aspirants.

They said the aspirants staged a demonstration outside the BJP's Trikuta Nagar office, where party leaders assured them the matter would be raised with the Lieutenant Governor.

“We were promised that our concerns would be addressed, but nothing has been done. Neither the BJP nor the LG administration has given us a clear answer,” lamented an aspirant adding that the Deputy Chief Minister clarified to them that it is beyond the limits of the government as they lacked power to do anything.

The aspirants urged the government to consider the challenges posed by recruitment delays and grant a one-time age relaxation to ensure that deserving candidates are not excluded. (KNT)

