Addressing a regional on“Drug Trafficking and National Security” organized by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Shah, according to the news agency KNO emphasized the critical importance of a“whole-of-government” approach and coordination between the Centre and States to combat the growing threat of drug addiction and trafficking.

“Seven percent of India's population are drug addicts. If we don't act now, in ten years, it will be too late,” Shah cautioned.

He warned that drug addiction has the potential to destroy entire generations, as seen in several countries across the world.“No country can remain secure if its youth are entangled in drug addiction,” he added.

Reiterating the government's zero-tolerance policy towards drugs, Shah announced that during a drug disposal fortnight starting from January 11 to 25, over 44,792 kilograms of seized narcotics worth Rs 2,411 crore in the international market will be incinerated.

Highlighting the strides made over the past decade, he said that 24 lakh kilograms of drugs, valued at over Rs 56,000 crore, have been seized since 2014.

Shah said,“Critics are claiming that there has been an increase in drug consumption but the fact is that these figures reflect the success of enforcement agencies in cracking down on drug networks rather than an actual rise in use.”

He also emphasized the necessity of thorough investigations, financial probes into drug syndicates, and the complete dismantling of narco-terrorism networks.

Shah urged states to utilize technology like geo-tagging, videography, and real-time data-sharing through platforms such as the National Narcotics Helpline 'MANAS' portal to enhance coordination and effectiveness in anti-drug operations. He also called for increased use of the NIDAAN database to track and tackle trafficking activities.

The Unio Homer Minister pointed out significant gaps in enforcement infrastructure, such as the lack of special NDPS courts in several states, and urged states to make rules more flexible, train Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials, and ensure prosecution results in the punishment of accused individuals.

While advocating a tough stance against drug traffickers, Shah stressed the importance of a humane approach to rehabilitate drug addicts.“Drug addicts need to be treated as victims of a larger problem. We need detailed investigations that bust syndicates while also helping addicts return to society,” he said.

The Home Minister urged State Governments to act“ruthlessly” against drug peddlers, seize their properties under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, and ensure swift trials through special courts.

He also called on state police chiefs to make districts drug-free and suggested regular evaluations of anti-drug efforts at the district level.

Shah further emphasized the need for Chief Ministers, Chief Secretaries, and Directors General of Police (DGPs) to ensure that anti-drug strategy meetings yield actionable results, adding that the establishment of strong State Forensic Science Laboratories (SFSLs) is crucial to bolster the fight against drugs.

Underlining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to a drug-free India by 2047, Shah said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is pursuing a three-pronged strategy: strengthening institutional frameworks, enhancing inter-agency coordination, and launching massive public awareness campaigns under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' initiative.

“India is committed to preventing even a single kilogram of drugs from entering or leaving its borders. This requires top-to-bottom investigations, the destruction of trafficking networks, and a unified approach from all enforcement agencies,” Shah said.

