BSF Launches Beautician Programme For Women Near International Border In Jammu
Date
1/11/2025 5:03:37 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Border Security Force has launched a special drive to train women living near the international border here as beauticians, its spokesperson said on Saturday.
The programme is part of the BSF's efforts to empower border residents, promote skill development and foster self-reliance while ensuring holistic growth and prosperity in the area, the official said.
He said the four-week beautician training programme would provide necessary skills to 30 women in the R S Pura sector.
The first phase of the programme was conducted for 15 women from September 16 to October 25, last year, while the second phase involving another group of 15 participants began on December 23, last year and will end on January 18.
As part of the course, participants are being trained in skills needed to become a beautician. They will be given certificates recognising their gained expertise after completion of the second phase, the spokesperson said.
