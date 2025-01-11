Zelensky, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defense, future defense cooperation

(MENAFN) Leader of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Secretary General Mark Rutte about reinforcing the air defense of our nation. The chief of State stated this in his Telegram, Ukrinform reads.



“I met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The main focus was on strengthening the air defense of our country and attracting NATO countries to purchase Ukrainian weapons based on the Danish model,” Zelensky declared.



In line with him, the mutual duty of the partners is to guarentee a strong place of Ukraine to achieve a just and enduring peace.



“Today we also discussed how the platform of the North Atlantic Alliance can be used to achieve this goal,” the Leader also said.



As stated, recently the members of the conference of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (Ramstein format) together with the partners accepted 8 roadmaps that explains the major goals of the Ukrainian Defense Forces by 2027.



