DAISO ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING OF FIRST MISSOURI STORE IN WENTZVILLE

WENTZVILLE, Mo., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiso, the globally renowned retail chain offering affordable and unique products, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its first store in Missouri. The new store will open on January 25th, at Wentzville Crossings, located at 1905 Wentzville Parkway. This marks an exciting milestone as Daiso expands its footprint into Missouri for the first time.

"We are beyond excited to open our first Missouri location in Wentzville," said Jack Williams, Chief Retail Operations Officer for Daiso USA. "Wentzville is a fantastic community, and we've seen growing demand for our distinctive and value-driven offerings. We look forward to offering local customers a wide variety of items at unbeatable prices."

The Wentzville store spans 7,000 square feet and features an extensive selection of products across multiple categories, including Japanese-inspired home decor, kitchenware, beauty products, stationery, and snacks. Known for its fun, treasure-hunt shopping experience, Daiso delivers unique products at affordable prices, making it a favorite for savvy shoppers.

"We're excited to bring the Daiso experience to Missouri," said John Clarke, Chief Development Officer for Daiso USA. "We've received strong interest from customers in this region, and we're eager to introduce more customers to our special and budget-friendly items. This opening is part of our broader expansion, with more locations planned across the U.S. in 2025. We invite everyone to come and Discover Daiso."

To celebrate the grand opening, Daiso will offer special promotions. On January 25th and 26th, the first 100 customers who make a minimum purchase of $30 will receive a special Daiso goodie bag as a thank-you for their support and a warm welcome to the Daiso family.

The Wentzville store will be located at:

Wentzville Crossings, 1905 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, MO 63385

Store hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Daiso invites customers to visit the new location and explore the wide range of products.

About Daiso:

Daiso is a global retail chain founded in Japan, known for its wide selection of affordable, high-quality products. Daiso entered the U.S. market in 2005 and has since expanded into multiple states. The company's U.S. headquarters is in Anaheim, CA

