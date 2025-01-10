Greenland Leader Open To Trump Talks Amid Arctic Territory Dispute

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Greenland's Prime Mute Egede expressed willingness to engage with U.S. President-elect Donald on January 10, 2025.



The statement follows Trump's renewed interest in controlling the strategic Arctic island. Greenland is currently a self-governing territory of Denmark with 57,000 inhabitants.



Egede emphasized Greenland's independence aspirations while remaining open to dialogue. "We have a longing for independence, a wish to control our own affairs," he stated in Nuuk.



Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen requested a meeting with Trump before his January 20 inauguration and announced a €1.3 billion defense spending increase for Greenland.



The island's significance has grown due to its mineral resources and strategic location. Trump described control over Greenland as an "absolute necessity" for U.S. security, refusing to rule out military or economic pressure on Denmark.







European leaders expressed concern, with German Chancellor Scholz warning that respect for borders "applies to every country." The dispute impacts Arctic geopolitics amid competition with Russia and China.



Greenland achieved greater autonomy through the 2009 Self-Government Act, recognizing Greenlanders' right to self-determination. The territory's rich mineral deposits, including rare earth elements, and new shipping routes opened by melting ice increase its strategic value.

MENAFN10012025007421016031ID1109078075