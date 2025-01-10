Kidz Gym And Developmental Pathways Team Up For Ultra Families' Night Out

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Exciting Activities for Kids at Kidz Gym

At Kidz Gym, children will enjoy a variety of activities designed to build confidence, develop skills, and of course have fun. Kidz Gym has designed a safe, inclusive, and stimulating environment to help all children thrive.

A Creative Respite for Parents at Board & Brush Parker

Just a block away, parents can relax and tap into their creativity at Board & Brush Parker , where they can enjoy delicious snacks while participating in a wine, paint, and wood sign workshop. The evening promises a much-needed break for parents while their kids are having a blast nearby.

About Kidz Gym

Founded by Jessica Lankes, Kidz Gym is the culmination of her passion for children's holistic development. As a mother, Jessica saw the impact of isolation and lack of activity on children during the COVID-19 pandemic, which inspired her to create a space where children can thrive physically, emotionally, and cognitively.

"Our mission is to foster a community where children of all abilities feel supported and celebrated," says Jessica. "Through inclusive programming and a commitment to holistic development, Kidz Gym is a place where families can come together and thrive."

About Developmental Pathways

Since 1964, Developmental Pathways (DP) has been a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to serving individuals with disabilities and their families across their lifespans. As Colorado's largest Early Intervention provider, DP helps connect individuals to essential resources through advocacy, education, and support.

Through their "No Wrong Door" approach, Developmental Pathways ensures families can access the help they need, either directly or through community partnerships.

Join Us!

Celebrate community, creativity, and inclusivity at this unforgettable Ultra Families' Night Out . Together, Kidz Gym and Developmental Pathways are creating an event where children and parents alike can thrive.

For more information or to register, please contact Jessica Lankes at 720-213-8887 or [email protected] , or visit the website for more information .

