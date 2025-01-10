Ambassadors Cultural Club Established In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Ambassadors Cultural Club has been established in Baku,
Azernews reports. The new cultural center is
founded by Arts Council Azerbaijan.
As part of the opening, a group exhibition "Colorful Emotions"
was presented, which brought together the works of talented
Azerbaijani artists. The exposition demonstrated the wealth of
creative approaches, styles and techniques, emphasizing the
diversity of the country's artistic life.
At the opening, the head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash
Mammadov spoke about the significance of the new Center, long-term
cooperation with the diplomatic corps and emphasized the importance
of cultural ties for strengthening mutual understanding between
peoples.
"Ambassadors Cultural Club will become a platform for cultural
exchange, uniting artists, diplomats and a wide audience. We strive
to create new opportunities for interaction, inspiration and
development of Azerbaijani culture in the international arena,"
Mammadov said.
The Arts Council Azerbaijan organization is an international
independent platform that has been successfully developing and
popularizing Azerbaijani art for 19 years. This exhibition is one
of the traditional projects that annually brings together the best
works from the Arts Council Azerbaijan collection to inspire the
public and celebrate the significant contribution of artists to the
cultural life of the country.
The following artists took part in the exhibition: Ruslan
Rustamov, Huseyn Kangarli, Malak Abbaszade, Nargiz Guliyeva, Maryam
Kiblayeva, Nigar Aliyeva, Aunura Mustafayeva, Roya Hasan, Elshan
Rzazade, Leyla Orujova, Leyli Museibova, Sevda Rustamova, Nailya
Maharramova, Sevinj Ganjali, Tarana Aliyeva, Eldar Babazade, Aliya
Asadullayeva, Gunay Beylyarova, Nailya Aslanova, Vusalya Sharifova,
Lyaman Gadzhieva, Nuray Allahverdiyeva, Nigar Familsoy, Rosa Murad,
Gunduz Khunlar, Samira Mukhtarova, Konul Jabbarova.
Their art works represent a wide range of topics, reflecting
both personal experiences and current social and cultural
issues.
Venue: Baku, Mikayil Mushfig Street (behind School No. 20).
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
Milli.
MENAFN10012025000195011045ID1109077725
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.