ITF J300: Maaya Makes Title Clash, Senthil Exits With Semifinal Defeat

Maaya has been in red-hot form which she utilised to knock out the second seed Eleejah Inisan from France in the fiercely-fourth girls' singles semifinal at the DLTA Complex here. Passing the test of nerves with flying colours, the 15-year-old Maaya eked out a 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2 win to set up the title clash with Ekaterina Tupitsyna, who too had to fight hard against Polina Berezina. Tupitsyna emerged a 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 winner in the tight semifinal.

Maaya had won a singles title back in December 2023 when she triumphed in Pune in a J100 event.

Senhtil has been in a superb touch but his run was finally stalled by Korean fourth seed Donghyun Hwang, who came out the winner with a 6-4, 6-1 scoreline. Once Senthil lost the opening set, the Korean raced away to the finish line with a double break. Hwang will clash with unseeded American of Indian origin Roshan Santhosh, who prevented an all-Korean boys singles final with his 6-4, 6-0 win over Hyeon Seok Seo in the other semifinal.

The boys' doubles title was grabbed by the fourth-seeded pair of Artem Bogomlov and Roman Kharlamov, who bounced back in the final against the equally formidable combination of Alan Aiukhanov and Alexey Shibaev, winning 5-7, 7-6(6), 10-1.

The girls' trophy went to the top seeds Konstantinova Yoana and Rada Zolotareva, who emerged winner against the Korean-Taipei team of Yesung Lin Choo and Yu-Chen with a 6-3, 6-2 scoreline.