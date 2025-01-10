Brown University Student Shares Educational And Career Updates After Receiving SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The SBB Research Group Foundation celebrates the success of Anna Dubey after receiving STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation is proud to announce the continued success of Anna Dubey after receiving the STEM Scholarship in 2022. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Anna Dubey received the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship during her sophomore year at Brown University, pursuing a degree in Ecology, Evolution, and Microbial Biology.

Since receiving the scholarship, Dubey has received the Voss Undergraduate Research Fellowship to support her senior honors thesis. This thesis will examine how Galapagos marine invertebrate communities at depth differ from those in shallower water amid climate change. Dubey plans to pursue a PhD in biology.

“Anna's research is fascinating, and I'm excited that we were able to support part of it," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The SBB Research Group Foundation is honored to have played a role in Dubey's success. We look forward to continuing to support outstanding students in STEM and helping them achieve their full potential.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit .

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies

