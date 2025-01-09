Empire Steak House Opens New Location In Waikiki

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Grand Opening on January 10, 2025

HONOLULU, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Steak House, the celebrated destination for fine dining, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in

Waikiki, Hawaii, one of the most famous beaches in the world. Perched on the sky floor of the iconic Ilikai Hotel & Luxury Suites, this stunning venue combines exceptional cuisine with breathtaking views of Honolulu's skyline and coastline.

The grand opening celebration will take place on January 10, 2025, with an exclusive ribbon-cutting ceremony and preview dinner for VIP guests, media, and local influencers. Doors will officially open for reservations starting January 11, 2025, welcoming guests to experience the world-class dining Empire Steak House is known for.



Empire Steak House Waikiki brings its signature menu to Hawaii, featuring USDA Prime Dry-Aged Steaks, fresh seafood, and an array of decadent desserts. The restaurant's impressive wine list and curated selection of single malt scotches provide the perfect pairing for every dish.

"With its incredible views and vibrant dining scene, Waikiki is the perfect setting for Empire Steak House," says Executive Chef and Co-Owner of Empire Steak House. "We're thrilled to offer our signature hospitality and cuisine in such a dynamic location, creating unforgettable experiences for residents and visitors alike."

Designed with sophistication and comfort in mind, the Waikiki location boasts a modern, elegant interior, making it an ideal venue for intimate dinners, business gatherings, or special celebrations. Its 30th-floor vantage point offers a dining experience like no other, combining culinary excellence with stunning island views.

Reservations are now open and can be made online at or by calling 808-777-3100 and the restaurant is located at 1777 Ala

Moana Blvd, Sky Floor, Honolulu, HI 96815.

Empire Steak House Waikiki is set to become a premier destination for fine dining in Hawaii, offering an unforgettable blend of exceptional food, unparalleled service, and spectacular scenery.

