Empowering Veteran Entrepreneurs: NVBDC And Texas Veterans Commission Collaboration

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to partner with the Texas Veterans Commission Veteran Entrepreneur Program, which is also a valued NVBDC Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force partner, for an exclusive presentation on April 9th. This event, hosted by the TVC's Veteran Entrepreneur Program, will feature NVBDC Founder and CEO Keith King as the keynote speaker, delivering a compelling session titled“Becoming a Certified Veteran-Owned Business with NVBDC.”As an integral member of the NVBDC MVO Task Force , the Texas Veterans Commission plays a pivotal role in supporting veteran entrepreneurs. Together, NVBDC and its Task Force partners are committed to fostering economic growth for veteran-owned businesses through certification, mentorship, and connections to corporate supply chains.NVBDC's certification program, the original and only third-party certification for service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses recognized by members of the Billion Dollar Roundtable, has transformed the landscape for veteran entrepreneurs. This event will highlight the power of certification in breaking down barriers and creating pathways to success in the competitive corporate marketplace.The session will cover a variety of topics crucial to the success of veteran entrepreneurs, including:1. The Importance of Certification: Why being a certified veteran-owned business is vital for gaining access to lucrative corporate contracts.2. Strategies for Success: Insights into entrepreneurial growth, breaking barriers, and creating sustainable business models.3. Supplier Diversity: How corporations are increasingly relying on certified diverse suppliers, and how NVBDC bridges the gap between veteran entrepreneurs and these opportunities.4. Personal Insights from Keith King: The founder's journey in establishing NVBDC and his dedication to uplifting the veteran business community.The Role of NVBDC's MVO Task ForceThe Texas Veterans Commission's Veteran Entrepreneur Program, as part of the NVBDC MVO Task Force, exemplifies the power of collaboration in advancing opportunities for veteran entrepreneurs. The Task Force unites organizations across the country to align resources, share expertise, and amplify the reach of NVBDC's mission. This partnership underscores the collective commitment to empowering veterans and creating a thriving ecosystem for their businesses.This presentation is an invaluable opportunity for veteran business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to learn from one of the most influential leaders in the field. The NVBDC certification has already made a profound impact on countless veteran-owned businesses, enabling them to thrive in competitive markets.Whether you're a seasoned business owner or just starting, this event promises actionable insights and meaningful connections.Event DetailsDate: April 9thHost: Texas Veterans Commission's Veteran Entrepreneur ProgramKeynote Speaker: Keith King, CEO & Founder of NVBDCTitle:“Becoming a Certified Veteran-Owned Business with NVBDC”Register today and take the next step toward securing your place in corporate supply chains and growing your business.Together, NVBDC and its MVO Task Force partner, the TVC's Veteran Entrepreneur Program, are empowering veteran entrepreneurs to succeed and continue building a legacy of excellence.Don't miss this opportunity to learn from Keith King, a leader in veteran business development; as one of the earliest Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned federal contractors recognized by the VA and the GSA, he helped establish Veteran businesses as viable contractors shortly after PL 106-50 was passed in 1999. Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur or just starting, this session will equip you with the knowledge and confidence to navigate the corporate supply chain and unlock new opportunities.About NVBDC:The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation of veteran ownership and control exists./nvbdc-news/empowering-veteran-entrepreneurs-nvbdc-and-texas-veterans-commission-collaboration/

