Letter To Editor Shamasabad Residents Suffer Due To Usmanabad's Unresolved Cable Issue

The residents of Shamasabad Bemina are facing electricity overload issues due to the incomplete coverage of insulated cables in adjacent Usmanabad Bemina. Despite 50% of both areas relying on the same transformer, Shamasabad is fully covered with insulated cables, whereas Usmanabad remains partially uncovered, leading to illegal power pilferage.

This has already resulted in transformer damage, causing a 48-hour power outage in both areas. Currently, Usmanabad Bemina does not live on the laid insulated cables, perpetuating power pilferage. As a consequence, Shamasabad residents, who have smart meters and AB cables, suffer due to overload from the adjacent colony.

Locals report that insulated cables were laid in both Usmanabad and Shamasabad in August, but were only made live in Shamasabad. With voltages dropping as low as 140V, residents fear another transformer damage. Despite repeated requests to ground staff, the issue remains unresolved, raising concerns that the staff may be complicit in supporting power pilferage in Usmanabad, Bemina.

This issue is not an isolated one, as highlighted in a previous news article by The Kashmir Observer, which reported delays in cabling in Iqbalabad and Usmanabad Bemina.

