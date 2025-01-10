Devotees Oppose AC Installation At Khanqah-E-Moula
Date
1/10/2025 12:04:32 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The devotees and locals of nearby areas have strongly opposed the installation of Air Conditioners at the historic Khanqah-e-Moula shrine, expressing concerns that it could pose a serious fire hazard.
Several devotees and local residents from nearby areas said they are willing to endure the cold and do not want air conditioning at the centuries-old wooden shrine.
They urged the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board to instead focus on strengthening fire safety measures at the revered site.“We fear that installing air conditioners in a wooden structure like Khanqah-e-Moula could increase the risk of fire incident. It is better to improve the fire-fighting system rather than install these devices,” a devotee said, as per news agency KNO.
Another devotee and local resident from the area said they feel it is a high risk to install such devices in the shrine.“The Khanqah-e-Moula is all decorated with wooden work inside and alike outside, and if ACs are installed, there is a risk that any such unwelcoming incidents might happen and cause damage to the historical shrine that we can't tolerate or let happen,” said Ubaid, a local.
When contacted, officials from Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board said that a meeting will be held with the Khanqah-e-Moula management to discuss the matter in detail.“A complete fire audit of the shrine will be conducted first. After ensuring all safety measures, including a proper fire safety system and rewiring, the heating systems will be considered,” the official said.
“The Khanqah-e-Moula, built in the 14th century, holds immense religious and historical significance for everyone alike and for the Waqf Board too. We would not let anything happen to the shrines, and people need not worry,” they said.
