Russian Drones Attacked Kherson Region About 650 Times Since Start Of New Year

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“The Russian occupiers do not stop attacking the Kherson region using drones,” he said.

According to Prokudin, since the first day of the year, the enemy has attacked the region about 650 times with UAVs. According to the latest data, seven people were killed and 55 wounded in these attacks.

As Ukrinform reported, a 54-year-old man was killed and three civilians were injured as a result of UAV attacks on Beryslav in the Kherson region.

Photo: Getty Images