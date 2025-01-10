Russian Drones Attacked Kherson Region About 650 Times Since Start Of New Year
Date
1/10/2025 12:06:35 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of 2025, Russian troops have attacked the Kherson region with drones about 650 times.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“The Russian occupiers do not stop attacking the Kherson region using drones,” he said.
Read also:
Drone debris falls on apartment building in Kyiv
According to Prokudin, since the first day of the year, the enemy has attacked the region about 650 times with UAVs. According to the latest data, seven people were killed and 55 wounded in these attacks.
As Ukrinform reported, a 54-year-old man was killed and three civilians were injured as a result of UAV attacks on Beryslav in the Kherson region.
Photo: Getty Images
MENAFN10012025000193011044ID1109075309
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.