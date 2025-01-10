Had High Level Of Lead, Mercury: Djokovic Claims He Was 'Poisoned' During Detention In Australia

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Serbian star Novak Djokovic has said that he was fed with food that "poisoned" him during detention at the time of the 2022 Australian Open visa saga before he was deported on the eve of the season's first major.

The 24-time major winner had his visa cancelled before the 2022 Australian Open due to Australia's entry rules and his unvaccinated status. He was initially given a visa exemption, but the Australian Border Force later revoked it which resulted in his detention in a Melbourne hotel alongside asylum-seekers.

"I realised that in that hotel in Melbourne, I was fed with some food that poisoned me. I had some discoveries when I came back to Serbia. I never told this to anybody publicly... I had a really high level of heavy metal. I had the lead, very high level of lead and mercury," Djokovic told GQ.

The Serb further said that he does not hold any grudge over the Australian people despite the 2022 controversy. However, 12 months later, he returned to Melbourne to clinch the title.

"A lot of Australian people that I meet in Australia the last few years or elsewhere in the world, have come up to me, apologising to me for the treatment I received because they were embarrassed by their own government at that point,” he said.

“And I think the government's changed, and they reinstated my visa, and I was very grateful for that. I actually love being there, and I think my results are a testament to my sensation of playing tennis and just being in that country," he said.

"Never met the people that deported me from that country a few years ago. I don't have a desire to meet with them. If I do one day, that's fine as well. I'm happy to shake hands and move on," he added.

However, Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley refused to speak on Djokovic's claims, according to ABC News.

"Not going to answer the question. Just not going to go there. It was three years ago. We're just focused on delivering a great event," Tiley told reporters on Friday.

The 37-year-old Djokovic will begin his campaign for a record-extending 25th major title at the Australian Open next week.