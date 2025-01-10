ICC Comments On Duda's Request Not To Arrest Netanyahu

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The International Criminal Court (ICC) relies on participating states to ensure the implementation of its rulings.

In an exclusive comment to an Ukrinform correspondent in The Hague, ICC spokesman Fadi El-Abdallah commented on the request from Polish President Andrzej Duda not to arrest Israeli Prime if he decides to arrive in Poland for the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

“The Court relies on States to enforce its decisions. This is not only a obligation to the Court under the Rome Statute, it is also a responsibility towards other States parties. When States have concerns in cooperating with the Court, they may consult the Court in a timely and efficient manner. However, it is not for States to unilaterally determine the soundness of the Court's legal decisions. As article 119 of the Statute stipulates, 'any dispute concerning the judicial functions of the Court shall be settled by the decision of the Court,'” the ICC spokesperson said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda has asked the country's government to provide protection for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from possible arrest if he takes part in events marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Photo: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90