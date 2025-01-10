Italian PM Vows Election Reform, More Tax Cuts In 2025

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ROME, Jan 10 (NNN-XINHUA) – Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, outlined plans to reform the county's electoral process, to elect a head and pledged further tax cuts for the middle-class, in a lengthy press held at the Italian Parliament, yesterday.

Meloni stated her intention to push for a reform, that allows direct election of the Italian prime minister, ahead of Italy's next general election. Under the current law, the prime is typically the leader who can form a majority coalition in parliament.

“I would like to arrive at the next with a tailored reform of the premiership,” Meloni said. Moreover, she didn't rule out the possibility of seeking reelection at the end of her current term.

Meloni also emphasised her focus on tax reforms, aiming to reduce the tax burden on middle-class workers, in the government's next budget. This follows reductions in income taxes for lower income workers, in the previous budget plan.

She said,“We have already carried out a tax reform, and we now plan to take gradual steps, and if resources allow, we need to direct our attention to the middle class.”

Meloni also briefly addressed incoming U.S. President Donald Trump, confirming that she has received an invitation to attend his inauguration ceremony on Jan 20. However, she didn't confirm whether she could attend the event.

The more-than-two-hour press conference, traditionally held as an“end-of-year” event, was initially scheduled for Dec 27, but was postponed due to Meloni's illness with the flu, in late Dec. The event customarily serves as an opportunity for the Italian prime minister to review achievements and outline priorities for the year ahead.– NNN-XINHUA