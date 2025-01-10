Flood-Hit Farmers In Malakand To Receive Free Seeds And Fertilizers: Registration Underway

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The agricultural department in Malakand, a flood-affected area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has launched a registration drive to provide farmers with free seeds, fertilizers, and medicines. Officials have urged those impacted by the 2022 floods to register promptly with the department to take advantage of this initiative.

A Lifeline for Malakand Farmers

The devastating floods of 2022 destroyed millions of acres of agricultural land in Malakand. To aid recovery, the World Bank, in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank, has initiated a digital registration system to support farmers by providing seeds, fertilizers, and other essential agricultural resources.

According to Dr. Inamullah, District Director of the Agriculture Department, the target was to register 32,000 farmers. However, only 22,000 have been registered so far, leaving 10,000 farmers out of the process due to misconceptions about the initiative.

"Many farmers mistakenly believe this registration is for tax collection rather than providing subsidized agricultural inputs," Dr. Inamullah explained. "We are trying to inform them that the registration is solely to facilitate free provision of seeds and medicines."

He further added, "We don't want farmers complaining later that they missed out on subsidies. This program is designed to raise awareness and encourage farmers to register through local government representatives to avoid missing these benefits."

Research indicates that approximately 1.8 million hectares of land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are cultivated annually, fulfilling only three months' worth of food requirements. The remaining nine months' supply comes from other provinces.

Farmers in Malakand, however, face significant challenges, including a disrupted irrigation system and water shortages. Without resolving these issues, achieving higher crop yields remains a distant goal.

Rab Nawaz, a wheat farmer, highlighted the pressing need for water infrastructure, saying, "Farmers don't just need seeds, fertilizers, and medicines-we need water. Without proper irrigation systems and dams, our productivity cannot improve. Good seeds are of no use if water isn't available."

Once registered, farmers are eligible for free seeds, medicines, fertilizers, and other facilities. However, there is growing demand from farmers for immediate distribution of these benefits to alleviate fears of being brought into the tax net.

Rehman Gul, another wheat farmer, emphasized, "I request that the registered 22,000 farmers be provided subsidies without delay. Many are afraid this initiative may lead to tax impositions, and timely benefits would help dispel such fears."

He added, "Poverty is rampant in our region. While the administration is trying to assist farmers, registered farmers must receive these promised facilities as soon as possible."

Agricultural experts highlight that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's food production lags behind neighboring countries. For instance, Pakistan's average wheat yield per acre in rain-fed areas is 16 maunds, compared to 26 maunds in irrigated zones. In contrast, India and Bangladesh achieve 36 and 37 maunds per acre, respectively.

Experts argue that increasing productivity to match neighboring countries could secure food supplies for up to six months and significantly reduce dependence on imports.

As the registration process continues, authorities aim to build trust among farmers and address the region's agricultural challenges, paving the way for a more sustainable and productive future.