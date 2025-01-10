Drone Debris Falls On Apartment Building In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, the wreckage of an enemy drone fell on a multi-story residential building.

Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.



“In the Solomianskyi district, the wreckage of an enemy UAV hit a high-rise building,” he wrote.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

“Windows and six cars were damaged. Services are working at the scene,” the official added.

As reported, an air alert was declared in the capital, as well as in a number of eastern, northern and central regions due to the threat of enemy drones. Air defense forces were activated in Kyiv and the region.

Photo credit: gov