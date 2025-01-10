China To Ease Investment Restrictions Further For Foreign Firms
China has decided to abolish the terms in a previous circular in
2011 and lift its restrictions on foreign investment companies
using domestic loans to carry out equity investment, the Ministry
of Commerce (MOC) said on Thursday, Azernews
reports, citing Xinhua.
The move aims to implement the Foreign Investment Law and
encourage multinational companies to establish headquarters-type
institutions in China, MOC spokesperson He Yadong told a press
conference.
He said that the scale of reinvestment by foreign-funded
enterprises in China has continued to grow in recent years, and
some foreign companies have expressed hope for the removal of
restrictions on addressing their capital needs of reinvestment
through domestic loans.
Foreign-funded enterprises are welcome to report any
difficulties or problems they encounter in their investment and
operations to Chinese authorities, the spokesperson said.
The MOC will work to coordinate and promote solutions for the
reasonable demands of foreign enterprises, and provide a good
business environment for foreign enterprises to invest and operate
in China, He added.
