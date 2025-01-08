How Heat Storage Technologies Could Keep Canada's Roads And Bridges Ice-Free All Winter Long

Author: Mohammadamin Ahmadfard

(MENAFN- The Conversation) For decades, Canadian cities and towns have combated ice and snow with salt and plows. This approach, however, comes at a steep cost. Traditional techniques damage roads, harm the environment and are not always effective at protecting road users from winter's hazards. An innovative known as Borehole Thermal Storage (BTES) could be an effective solution to Canada's winter woes.

The behind BTES systems is elegantly simple.

Initially designed for building heating and cooling , a BTES system captures solar heat during the summer months and stores it underground . Then, when winter arrives, the stored heat is transferred through pipes beneath the road surface, warming the pavement and preventing ice formation - in essence, a solar powered underfloor heating system.

BTES systems can be applied to a diverse range of uses, from heating to strengthening foundations and even helping keep permafrost cool and stable in the Canadian north as the planet heats up.

This technology has already shown promising results in countries such as Sweden and Belgium , where it has been successfully applied to roads, bicycle paths and other infrastructure to enhance safety during winter. BTES techniques could help transform winter life in Canada and should be taken seriously.

Read more: How global warming is reshaping winter life in Canada

Using the sun to warm Canada's roads

Driving along a typical Canadian highway on a winter's morning can be dangerous business. As drivers hustle and jostle for position unseen patches of black ice coat an incline, making it treacherous. A single slip could trigger a chain reaction of accidents, with cars skidding out of control, one after another.

Now imagine if that stretch of road were equipped with BTES systems. Hidden beneath the asphalt, a network of pipes would work to keep the pavement warm and dry, preventing ice from forming. The risk of accidents would drop dramatically, making those steep sections of road safer for everyone.

Bridges, which are especially vulnerable to freezing because they're exposed to cold air on all sides, stand to benefit greatly from this technology. BTES systems connecting pipes beneath the bridge surface keep them ice-free and safe without salt. For cities, this is a win-win, improving safety and protecting bridges from salt and chemical damage.

BTES systems are not entirely passive; they require active input for efficient operation. Key components such as heat pumps, circulation pumps and control mechanisms need electrical energy to function. These systems facilitate the transfer of stored heat from the boreholes to the road surface.

Maintenance is also crucial, involving regular checks and servicing of the heat pumps and circulation systems, inspection of piping and insulation for leaks, and updates to control systems to ensure they efficiently manage heat distribution and maintain functionality over time.

A vehicle drives down a snow covered highway near Cremona, Alta. in October 2023. BTSE systems could help keep roads clear and safe in the winter months across Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A long-term solution

Each year, tons of salt are spread across Canada's roads to melt ice. While mostly effective at minimizing hazards, these salts also cause long-lasting problems. Road salts can seep into groundwater, harming rivers and lakes . At the same time, these salts also corrode bridges, roads and even our cars, leading to costly repairs.

With BTES systems, municipalities could reduce or even eliminate the need for salt. This development would mean lower cleanup costs, less environmental damage, and longer-lasting roads and bridges.

While installing BTES systems has higher upfront costs, and can require more invasive construction work, experts believe that it can pay off over time by cutting back on maintenance and repair expenses. To get a comparison, for a BTES system capable of 50 to 60 tons, the upfront cost is approximately $1.8 million with a payback period of around 10.7 years, owing to significant reductions in maintenance and energy consumption.

In contrast, cities like Vancouver spend around $280,000 annually on road salt (a figure recorded in 1998), with Canada as a whole spending about $350 million annually . Additionally, the broader economic and environmental damages can escalate to approximately $4.8 billion per year, underscoring the financial and ecological impacts of road salt use.

Fewer repairs mean fewer costs down the line, making BTES systems a wise investment for cities looking for sustainable solutions. Plus, with the right support from government subsidies and tax breaks, more municipalities could be encouraged to adopt this technology where it is most needed.

A video overview of the BTSE system helping the Greater Binghamton Airport in New York keep its runway free of ice.

Beyond roads and bridges, BTES systems are also being adapted for various innovative uses. For example, in Sweden, BTES is employed under soccer fields to keep them warm and playable throughout winter while the Greater Binghamton Airport in New York uses a BTES-based system to keep runways free of ice without relying on harmful chemicals or constant plowing. This not only reduces delays but also enhances safety during winter operations.

Universities, too, are embracing geothermal energy: institutions like Ontario Tech University , the University of Calgary and Ball State University in the United States have implemented large-scale geothermal systems to cut emissions, reduce energy costs and promote sustainability.

This technology is mature and ready to be used.

A better option

Canada's cold winters and heavy snowfall make it ideal for BTES systems. Cities like Montréal, Toronto and Calgary, where icy roads pose serious risks, could see safer commutes, fewer accidents and a more reliable way to navigate winter's toughest challenges. Canada has the potential to lead the way by adopting BTES systems on its most treacherous roads, steep inclines and vulnerable bridges.

Read more: Winter road salting has year-round consequences

While bringing BTES systems to Canada comes with challenges - such as higher initial costs and a need for favourable ground conditions - these barriers can be managed with the right support. If properly implemented BTES systems could ensure safer roads year-round at a much lower environmental and financial cost.