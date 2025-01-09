Bitget Poolx Lists U2U Network (U2U): A Chance To Earn U2U Airdrops

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, January 9th, 2025, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 platform, is excited to announce that U2U (U2U) will be listed on Bitget PoolX. The locking period for this activity runs from January 9, 2025, at 8:00 (UTC), to January 12, 2025, at 8:00 (UTC) , with a total airdrop pool of 12,631,000 U2U available for distribution.

U2U Network is a modular Layer1 blockchain leveraging DAG technology and EVM compatibility to deliver high performance, scalability, and security. Its innovative Subnet technology enables the creation of customizable, independent sub-networks, providing unparalleled scalability and flexibility, particularly for DePIN applications.

As part of the launch, Bitget PoolX is introducing an exclusive opportunity for users to participate in a BTC locking pool to earn U2U airdrops. Participants can lock their BTC during the promotion to receive U2U airdrops. The allocation is calculated based on the user's locked BTC relative to the total locked BTC of all eligible participants. The maximum BTC locking limit for this activity is 1 BTC, while the minimum is 0.0001 BTC.

Bitget's PoolX offers a unique opportunity for users to stake specific tokens and participate in the growing ecosystem by earning more tokens through the airdrop initiative. The listing of U2U to PoolX aligns with Bitget's commitment to providing users with access to standout projects that resonate with market trends and evolving community interests.

For more details on the PoolX promotion, please visit here.

