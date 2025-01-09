Baku-Washington Ties In Trump Era: New Horizons On Prospects For Economic Projects

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Ahmad Shiraliyev | AzerNEWS
The recent presidential election in the United States concluded
with Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, winning decisively,
outperforming his opponent in every swing state and securing a
total of three hundred twelve electoral votes. Just days before the
election, many experts, including university professors, had
forecasted a victory for Kamala Harris, leading a large number of
people to expect that outcome, which made Trump's victory even more
stunning. Each of these specialists provided different reasons why
the Democratic candidate should prevail. For instance, some
asserted that the Democrats had not yet completed their mission of
destroying the previous world order and that a decisive phase of
this process would commence after November 5. While there may be
some logic in this, the actual results contradict this narrative.
This unexpected outcome can primarily be attributed to Trump's
platform, which focused on economic development. While Harris
promised continued aid to Ukraine-implying an outflow of
funds-Trump proposed
increasing tariffs on all imported goods by ten to twenty per
cent and on goods from China by sixty per cent, thus indicating an
influx of revenue. Moreover, his program included not raising the
retirement age, abolishing taxes on social benefits and tips,
lowering the corporate tax rate for companies manufacturing in the
U.S. from twenty-one per cent to fifteen per cent, and addressing
illegal immigration through mass deportations. These are precisely
the messages that resonated with American voters, who were far more
concerned about their immediate comfort and quality of life than
about the Russo-Ukrainian war occurring in Eastern Europe or the
plight of Palestinians in the Middle East. Their primary concern
was the continuation of their familiar, comfortable lives-or even
an improvement in their living standards-which is exactly what
Trump promised.
Conversely, Trump's election aligns perfectly with the narrative
of a rift between Europe and America, as he is a leader who
withdrew
the United States from the Paris Agreement , firmly rejecting
the concept of global warming. Many still recall
Trump's comments urging German to meet its NATO obligation of
spending two per cent of its GDP on defence. This emerging
confrontation between America and Europe is also reflected in
statements by French President Emmanuel Macron, who has called for
a re-evaluation of the global order, asserting that the post-World
War II order is unjust and no longer meets the interests of
European nations. It happened in the context of an international
conference attended by political and religious leaders from Europe,
including Pope Francis, that shows the seriousness of these
discussions. A new world order typically necessitates either a new
conflict or the expansion of existing ones. This brings to mind
Macron's remarks about the potential deployment of French troops to
Ukraine-comments that other French officials subsequently
downplayed. It is evident that these statements were intended to
check the reactions of other NATO countries, and in case of lack of
support, they were ultimately retracted. However, the fact that
such thoughts occupy the mind of a head of state with nuclear
capabilities makes the political situation in the world more
dangerous.
Media agencies inform that the Biden administration and European
countries are coordinating efforts to deliver previously pledged
aid to Ukraine before Trump assumes office. Donald Tusk, the Prime
Minister of Poland, suggested that Trump might be preparing an
agreement between Russia and Ukraine. This indicates that the
European Union and its allies are striving to bolster Ukraine to
secure some progress on the battlefield ahead of Trump's
inauguration. Many political analysts posit that Trump's arrival
could herald a ceasefire along the frontline and the establishment
of a buffer zone, resulting in the cession of thirty per cent of
Ukrainian territory to Russia and a possible exchange of
territories captured by Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region for
some of the areas occupied by Russia. While this scenario is
plausible, it is crucial to remember that Trump is a businessman,
and businessmen are adept at timing their contracts for optimal
terms. To bring an end to the war, Trump wielding two levers of
influence could choose to stop all assistance to Ukraine and reduce
oil prices to ten dollars per barrel-something he mentioned in
interviews before the election. Given Trump's unpredictability, it
is difficult to ascertain when he might employ these tactics. It is
not beyond the realm of possibility that he could first support
Ukraine militarily, potentially allowing them to strike deep into
Russian territory with American missiles, in order to secure
tactical successes on the front. There remains a small chance that
an effort to reclaim Crimea could take place before he moves to
pressure both parties to negotiate. This would mean that while
Ukraine may not achieve outright victory, its position could be
strengthened, and Russia might retain some territory, such as part
of Donetsk. It is undoubtedly that the President of the United
States will play a pivotal role in concluding what has become the
largest conflict since World War II. After all, who better than a
businessman to negotiate an agreement?
Recently, Trump shared which world leaders he had consulted
with, and notably, the head of Russia was not on that list; when
this consultation will take place is known only to Trump himself.
In addition to Ukraine, Trump must formulate America's policy
toward Central Asia, the Caucasus, and other regions. When
considering Central Asia, it is essential to recall Trump's
comments regarding the withdrawal
of the American military base from Afghanistan , which he
labelled as a historical disgrace, threatening to dismiss any
generals responsible for it. Therefore, it is not outside the realm
of possibility for America to return to Central Asia-if not to
Afghanistan, then perhaps to Kazakhstan or another country in the
region. This area could serve as a strategic foothold against
China, which Trump identified as America's primary opponent during
his first term. Furthermore, as a businessman, Trump may be drawn
to the region's abundant natural resources, including uranium, oil,
gas, and various metals. The Trans-Caspian gas pipeline project had
previously attracted Trump's interest, and a revival of this
initiative could be on the horizon. While he may not be primarily
concerned with Europe's energy security, the financial prospects
and, most importantly, increasing Europe's dependence on America
may drive him back to this project. Overall, the topic of trade
corridors is likely to be of substantial interest to Trump as a
businessman, whether they be the Trans-Caspian corridor, Zangazur,
or routes through Gwadar or Chabahar, since trade is an area where
he is successful. Furthermore, the issue of corridors is on the
agenda of many states and will be a significant factor in the
creation of a new multipolar world. For instance, India is keen on
a route through Iran's Chabahar, Armenia, Georgia, and the Black
Sea to Europe, and the military and political support to Armenia is
directly linked to the realization of this project. Trump may be
particularly interested in the corridor connecting China, Gwadar in
Pakistan, Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and the Black Sea. This
project would elevate Azerbaijan's strategic value for America,
positioning it as a bridge between Asia and Europe. Consequently,
Trump could seek to enhance bilateral relations with Azerbaijan to
a new level, particularly given Azerbaijan's significant
geopolitical location in the Caucasus. The importance of Azerbaijan
is growing, as evidenced by the fact that the 29th UN Climate
Change Conference is being held there, which underscores this
significance. Baku is currently hosting over eighty heads of state
and governments, with more than seventy thousand participants. In
his speec , President Ilham Aliyev accused certain Western
countries of double standards over their boycott of the event, and
in the context of the absence of leaders from France, Germany, and
the European Commission, it showed complicated relations between
Azerbaijan and Europe. However, the presence of Keir Starmer, the
Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, should be noted.
Historically, Azerbaijan has maintained close ties with England,
and one of the indicators of this is the largest investments from
the UK to the Azerbaijani economy. The United Kingdom is part of
the Anglo-Saxon world, which includes America, and these nations
have been close allies for at least a century. Thus, strong
relations with the UK may serve as a key to fruitful collaboration
with the Trump administration. Moreover, the previous
administration of Trump was not as pro-Armenian as the Biden
administration is, promising a more favourable landscape for
Azerbaijan's relations with the new American government and opening
significant prospects for economic projects.
In 1945, the
Yalta Conferenc was held, featuring the leaders of the three
powers that defeated Hitler: Roosevelt, Churchill, and Stalin. A
similar conference will eventually take place again, likely
involving Trump, Xi Jinping, Starmer, and Putin. The genius
businessman Donald Trump will need to arrive at this gathering
holding strong cards to negotiate on favourable terms. A multipolar
world will emerge to replace the unipolar one, and the preferred
scenario for America is a compliant Europe, a weakened Russia, and
an isolated China.
