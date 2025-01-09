NCCAL, Japan Embassy Co-Host Hiroshima-Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Exhibition

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) and the Embassy of Japan in Kuwait, in collaboration with Japan's Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, and Hiroshima Peace Culture Foundation, opened on Thursday evening the Hiroshima-Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Exhibition.

The exhibition, being held at the 'Funoon' (arts) Hall in Ahmad Al-Adwani Art Gallery, Abdullah Al-Salem District, Shuwaikh Industrial, until January 20, aims to promote the humanitarian values and the culture of peace.

It sheds light on facts of the atomic bomb damage with a view to inspiring the visitors to aspire to a nuclear weapon-free world, NCAAL's Secretary-General Dr. Mohammad Al-Jassar told KUNA on the sidelines of the opening ceremony.

"The documentary posters on display include, inter alia, one telling the story of a woman who survived the ordeal of the WWII atomic attack," he noted.

Al-Jassar affirmed NCCAL's commitment to promoting coexistence and dialogue among people with different cultures in the hope of ending the conflict-induced suffering.

On a similar note, Kuwait Ambassador to Japan Samy Al-Zamanan said the exhibition serves as a reminder of the devastating impacts of the wars and great suffering resulting thereof.

"Kuwait plays an active role in spreading the culture of peace," he said, highlighting the importance of such events in raising public awareness about the cause of peace and coexistence. (end)

