Net At Work Acquires E2b Teknologies' Sage And Acumatica Practices

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This strategic move leverages Net at Work's extensive resources, industry-leading consultants, and commitment to personalized service for line of business solutions. Along with expanding Net at Work's client base, this integration strengthens Net at Work's consulting group with the addition of experienced professionals from e2b

teknologies, further facilitating a seamless transition.

Acquisition Strengthens Top Provider's ERP and Business Applications Services



"We are truly honored to welcome e2b

teknologies' clients to the Net at Work family," said Alex Solomon, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Net at Work. "e2b is a staple of the Sage and Acumatica communities, and we are proud to continue their legacy of delivering software excellence. With our shared values of innovation, client-first service, and commitment to driving operational efficiencies, we will continue to ensure each client's technologies and business applications perform at optimal levels in today's dynamic landscape."



Henslee, CEO of e2b technologies added "e2b teknologies has long recognized

Net at Work as the leader in the industry. We are confident that Net at Work's dedicated teams will provide our customers with a premier level of service and resources. Our Sage and Acumatica clients can look forward to exceptional support across a wide array of business technologies as well as the advantage of expanded hosting and professional services to help achieve their business goals."

This acquisition aligns with Net at Work's comprehensive portfolio that includes software selection, implementation, managed services, fractional CIO, and hosting services for

ERP, CRM, and HRMS solutions and further propels its mission of helping companies leverage transformative technology to enhance business performance.

As a Sage and Acumatica Authorized Developer, e2b teknologies will continue to provide value-add custom application solutions for the Acumatica and Sage ecosystem.



About Net at Work

Founded in 1996, Net at Work is one of North America's industry leading SMB technology providers and advisors. Our award-winning consultancy offers a rich portfolio of next-generation technology, industry expertise, and services to help organizations derive value from the transformative benefits of technology. Through the integration of

ERP ,

HCM

and/or

CRM

solutions, Net at Work offers unique, industry-specific solutions and services that enable companies to compete more effectively in today's digital business environment. For more information, visit

.

