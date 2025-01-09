Action Target To Unveil Next-Generation Shooting Range Technologies At SHOT Show 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PROVO, Utah, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Action Target Inc., the global leader in shooting range technology, will showcase its latest innovations at SHOT Show 2025, the premier trade event for the shooting sports industry. From January 21–24, 2025, attendees are invited to visit Booth #12816 at the Venetian and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas to discover how Action Target is addressing the evolving needs of shooting range customers.

Action Target's newest technologies offer practical and innovative solutions designed to enhance safety, performance, and user experience across a variety of shooting range environments. With a strong focus on versatility, the company serves a wide spectrum of customers, including commercial range owners, law enforcement, educational institutions, and military organizations. Whether for sport, entertainment, training or qualification, Action Target's range designs provide tailored solutions that meet the unique demands of each market.

"At SHOT Show 2025, we're proud to present new advancements that reflect our commitment to delivering high-quality, adaptable shooting range solutions," says Mike Birch, CEO of Action Target. "Our designs cater to a diverse audience-from recreational shooters enjoying time with family and friends to professionals requiring high-performance training environments. These innovations demonstrate our dedication to addressing industry needs with practical, forward-thinking technologies."

Action Target products are proudly manufactured and assembled in America, ensuring the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship. Combining decades of expertise with a customer-first approach, Action Target develops shooting ranges that prioritize safety, functionality, and long-term value.

"We understand that shooting ranges serve a wide variety of purposes, from sport and entertainment to rigorous professional training," Birch adds. "Our goal is to empower range owners and operators to create environments that are safe, reliable, and enjoyable for everyone."

Attendees at SHOT Show 2025 are encouraged to visit Booth #12816 to learn more about how Action Target's practical and innovative solutions are shaping the future of shooting ranges for all users.

Experience the Ultimate Range Solutions – SHOT Show Highlights:

1. INDUSTRY DAY AT THE RANGE: Come join Action Target, the exclusive steel target and safety award sponsor, at Industry Day at the Range. Learn about the competitive advantages of the industry leader's steel targets and compete in an exciting new competition for a chance to walk away with the innovative PT Ranger steel target system.

2. PRODUCT SHOWCASE: Experience the latest in cutting-edge shooting range equipment designed to elevate requirements for safety, functionality, and user experience standards.



Action Target is proud to announce the launch of our newest stall innovation, The Sentry PrestigeTM Shooting Stall. Engineered from the strong foundation and framework of the SentryTM and Sentry Deluxe stall designs, the Prestige sets a new benchmark in shooting stall personalization and comfort, being designed to meet the diverse needs for ranges of all sizes and styles. With customizable themed graphics and cutting-edge materials, you are sure to get the exclusive experience you are looking for; empowering range owners to create a space that reflects their unique vision and passion. Whether you're aiming to enhance aesthetics, comfort, or functionality, the Prestige Shooting Stall offers unmatched versatility and style, redefining what it means to deliver a premium shooting experience.Discover the power of SmartRange AXISTM, the industry's most advanced range management software. Now featuring Axis ConnectTM, this cutting-edge solution seamlessly integrates with essential components of your range business, including point-of-sale systems and building management tools. Gain valuable insights and streamline operations with the software designed to elevate your range's performance.Explore the latest advancements in Action Target's industry-leading target systems and retrievers. Designed to deliver unmatched entertainment and engagement, these systems cater to every need, from efficient training to boosting customer retention and revenue. Action Target's solutions provide shooters with an immersive, skill-building experience that keeps them coming back for more.TMGain insight into our enhanced Training Ammunition Combat (TACTM) House offering. Its lightweight design, durability and modular design supports multiple configurable layouts, making it ideal for adaptive urban assault, building search and clearing, force-on-force, and force-on-target training scenarios. Ideal for professionals seeking advanced simulation capabilities.Experience the unparalleled innovation of ARCASTM Modular Ranges, the ultimate modular gun range solution. Combining the flexibility of modular design with the superior quality of the industry's best range products, ARCASTM delivers all the standard amenities of a brick-and-mortar facility. Exceeding the UFC 4-179-02 compliance on modular range standards, ARCASTM sets a new benchmark for quality and performance in modular shooting range solutions.

3. RANGE SERVICES: Connect with our range of service experts on how to streamline your operations, from scheduled maintenance and cleaning to managing metals recycling and compliance documentation. We are aware of the unique challenges that come with range ownership and have spent decades developing products and services that simplify the process for range owners.

4. ACTION TARGET STORE - RANGE SUPPLIES: Come and find out why we are the industry leader in target designs, gear, and range supplies for government, law enforcement, shooting ranges, gun clubs, and shooting enthusiasts everywhere. With an unrivaled selection, we offer more target designs than anyone in the industry from range safety products and cleaning supplies to paper, cardboard, and steel targets, we have everything you need to make your range or firearms training program a success.

5. LIVE BOOTH DEMONSTRATIONS: Immerse yourself in the experience as Action Target unveils live demonstrations featuring state-of-the-art shooting range systems, targets, and new stall designs. Feel the power and precision firsthand.

6. RANGE DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT EXPERT CONSULTATIONS: Engage in exclusive one-on-one discussions with our industry experts, gaining insights into the latest trends and answering your burning questions about shooting range products and services.

About Action Target

Action Target is the leading global expert on modern shooting ranges. Since 1986, the company has partnered with thousands of range owners worldwide to design, install, and maintain world-class shooting ranges, systems, and equipment for law enforcement, military, educational, commercial, and residential markets. Action Target provides range solutions and services for indoor/outdoor shooting ranges, modular ranges, and shoot houses. Products supported include ballistic shooting stalls, smart target retrievers, reactive targets, steel and rubber berm bullet traps, enclosure baffles, security systems, lighting, ventilation, Smart Range AXISTM range control system, and a 3-year warranty on critical products. As the industry's broadest end-to-end solution provider, Action Target offers a comprehensive selection of aftermarket range services, including parts and maintenance programs, rubber trap cleaning, metals recycling, hazardous waste and filter disposal, and an online store for range supplies.

For more information, visit or connect with us at SHOT Show 2025, Booth #12816.

Media Contact

Nick Stewart, Marketing Manager

...

801-396-1251