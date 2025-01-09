University Of Texas At El Paso Student Shares Educational And Career Updates After Receiving SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The SBB Research Group Foundation celebrates the success of Jesus Reyes after receiving STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation is proud to announce the continued success of Jesus Reyes after receiving the STEM Scholarship in 2024. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Jesus Reyes received the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship during his second year of graduate studies at the University of Texas at El Paso, pursuing a degree in Biological Sciences.

Since receiving the scholarship, Reyes completed his thesis proposal and defended it in November 2024. He plans to pursue a career as a park ranger or in educational outreach at a state or federal nature preserve.

“It's exciting to see SBB Research Group Foundation support someone dedicated to nature preservation and education. I wish Jesus nothing but the best in his career,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The SBB Research Group Foundation is honored to have played a role in Reyes's success. We look forward to continuing to support outstanding students in STEM and helping them achieve their full potential.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit .

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: ...

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: