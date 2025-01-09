Adani Foundation at ACC Tikaria empowers rural women through sustainable RO Plant initiative

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 8 January 2025: ACC, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, along with the Adani Foundation, is committed to fostering enabling sustainable livelihoods in rural Tikaria, Uttar Pradesh. Through self-help groups (SHGs), ACC and the Adani Foundation are empowering women like Garima Tiwari to achieve financial independence and contribute to community well-being.



The Adani Foundation supported Garima with Rs. 60,000 in financial assistance, while also providing her with proper training and exposure visits for a complete understanding of the process. Along with this, the team also guided her in securing Rs. 1 lakh loan from the LAXHMI SHG, Rs. 1.5 lakh from UP-NRLM, and a personal bank loan of Rs. 3 lakh. As a result, she established a home-based reverse osmosis (RO) water plant, which now supplies safe drinking water to local markets in the Gouriganj area, generating a steady monthly income of Rs. 19,000.



Garima’s success underscores the transformative potential of SHGs in driving economic and social change. By supporting such income-generating activities in collaboration with government programmes and social institutions, the Adani Foundation enables women to overcome financial challenges and secure sustainable livelihoods for their families.



ACC and the Adani Foundation remain committed to uplifting rural communities by championing inclusive development and innovative livelihood opportunities, paving the way for sustainable economic growth across rural India.

