God Belongs To Everyone, There Should Be No Politics On It: AAP Refutes 'Hindu Card' Charges

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, on Thursday, refuted charges of playing the 'Hindu card' and said that "God belongs to everyone" and that "religion should not be used for gain."

Priyanka Kakkar's comments followed the AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's statement that several members of the BJP's Pandit Prakoshth had joined the party's Sanatan Sewa Samiti.

Speaking to IANS, Kakkar addressed the controversy by stating, "God belongs to everyone, there should be no on it. If sadhus and saints are joining the AAP after being disillusioned with the BJP, it's because the BJP has misled them with false promises and failed to deliver. We welcome them to our Sanatan Seva Samiti, and we are grateful for their support."

The controversy erupted alongside the announcement of a new AAP scheme offering a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000 to Hindu and Sikh priests, sparking a heated debate in political circles.

Kakkar also responded to the BJP's provocative poster reading, "Saaf hogi hawa, kyunki aa rahi BJP," asserting that the party lacks any clear agenda or vision for Delhi.

"They have no narrative, no Chief Minister face. They should tell us who Arvind Kejriwal is competing against," Kakkar said.

The political battle escalated further with the ongoing dispute over Arvind Kejriwal's former official residence, dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal' by Opposition parties.

Kakkar questioned the claims made by the BJP regarding luxurious amenities in the residence, including a golden commode, swimming pool and mini-bar.

"If such things existed, why is the media not allowed to see it? Why is access being denied to the media and AAP leaders? The BJP's accusations are baseless," she remarked.

Kakkar also suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official bungalow, often referred to as 'Raj Mahal,' should be scrutinised for its cost.

Kakkar further expressed gratitude for support from the Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

"In Delhi, the contest is clear: AAP versus BJP. While the BJP has allied with some smaller parties, Arvind Kejriwal continues to have the support of Delhi's people and the blessings of God," she concluded.

With the Delhi Assembly elections set for February 5, the Election Commission confirmed that over 1.55 crore voters will cast their ballots across 70 constituencies, including 12 reserved for specific communities. The votes will be counted on February 8, as Delhi's political climate heats up ahead of the crucial election.